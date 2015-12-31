New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee will miss the fourth one-day international against Sri Lanka on Saturday with a foot injury and will be replaced by Matt Henry, coach Mike Hesson said on Thursday.

"Tim felt pain in his left foot early in the second innings and was forced to come off," Hesson said in a statement after the team's eight-wicket defeat in the third ODI at Nelson.

"We're not sure of the nature of the injury at this point and will need to find out more information over the coming days," Hesson added.

New Zealand hold a 2-1 lead in the five-match series after winning both the test matches prior to the one-dayers.

