Cricket-Rashid and Hales lead England rout of Ireland
BRISTOL, England, May 5 Adil Rashid and Alex Hales shone as England crushed Ireland by seven wickets with 30 overs to spare in the first one-day international in Bristol on Friday.
Dec 31 New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee will miss the fourth one-day international against Sri Lanka on Saturday with a foot injury and will be replaced by Matt Henry, coach Mike Hesson said on Thursday.
"Tim felt pain in his left foot early in the second innings and was forced to come off," Hesson said in a statement after the team's eight-wicket defeat in the third ODI at Nelson.
"We're not sure of the nature of the injury at this point and will need to find out more information over the coming days," Hesson added.
New Zealand hold a 2-1 lead in the five-match series after winning both the test matches prior to the one-dayers. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by John O'Brien)
BRISTOL, England, May 5 Adil Rashid and Alex Hales shone as England crushed Ireland by seven wickets with 30 overs to spare in the first one-day international in Bristol on Friday.
MUMBAI, May 5 The 2017 Women's World Cup will see a 10 times increase in prize money to $2 million with every ball of the tournament broadcast live, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.