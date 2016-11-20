New Zealand inched towards victory in the first test against Pakistan on Sunday as captain Kane Williamson and debutant opener Jeet Raval pushed the hosts to 58 for one at lunch, leaving them 47 runs shy of their target.

New Zealand had bowled the visitors out for 171 about an hour into the fourth day's play at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, setting themselves a target of 105 to secure a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Williamson, leading the side in a test for the first time at home, was 31 not out while left-hander Raval was on 16 after he survived a television review for lbw to legspinner Yasir Shah on the final delivery before the break.

Tom Latham was the only New Zealand wicket to fall when he failed to handle a bouncer from Mohammad Amir and was caught in the gully by Asad Shafiq for nine.

The visitors had resumed on 129 for seven, a lead of 62 runs, with pace bowler Sohail Khan on 22 and Shafiq on six.

Sohail held up New Zealand's attempts to wrap up the tail quickly, taking his eighth-wicket counter-attacking partnership with Shafiq to 53 before he was caught by Colin de Grandhomme at an unorthodox backward square for 40.

Shafiq was the ninth wicket to fall for 17 when he was well caught in the deep by Raval, before Rahat Ali was last man out for two when he popped a full delivery from Tim Southee to Latham at short leg.

Pakistan had been well set to build a competitive second innings total when they were 57 for one on Saturday before Neil Wagner made a double strike, then Trent Boult grabbed three late wickets to reduce them to 105 for seven.

Boult, who appeared to be favouring his knee on Sunday after slipping while fielding earlier in the game, finished with three for 37, while Wagner had figures of three for 34 and Southee three for 53.

The second test is in Hamilton from Nov. 25.

