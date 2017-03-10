WELLINGTON South Africa bowled New Zealand out for 341, a lead of 33 runs, shortly after tea on the third day of the first test at University Oval in Dunedin on Friday.

The hosts had reached the interval on 304 for eight, four runs adrift of the Proteas' first innings tally, and Trent Boult squeezed a single to give them a lead, though he was bowled by left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj for two shortly afterwards.

Ross Taylor, who retired hurt late on day two with a torn calf muscle, returned to bat at 11 but essentially held up an end as left-arm seamer Neil Wagner belted a run-a-ball 32 before he became Maharaj's fifth victim.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by John O'Brien)