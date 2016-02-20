Lahiri finds water three times at 18th hole
Indian Anirban Lahiri came within a stroke of carding the highest score at the 18th hole in Players Championship history on Friday as the TPC Sawgrass claimed another victim on Friday.
CHRISTCHURCH Nathan Lyon grabbed two wickets after tea to help wrap up New Zealand's first innings in the second test after Brendon McCullum and Corey Anderson had rescued their side with a blistering counter-attack after lunch.
Lyon finished with 3-61 as New Zealand were dismissed for 370 with McCullum having scored the world's fastest test century from 54 balls, hitting 16 fours and four sixes to reach 100 as he beat the previous mark by two balls.
Anderson, who combined with McCullum in a 179-run partnership, scored 72 before he became Lyon's first wicket shortly before tea at Hagley Oval.
McCullum was dismissed for 145, with wicketkeeper BJ Watling last man out for 58, his 11th test half century, as the hosts posted a target that earlier seemed improbable when they had been reduced to 32 for three in the first session.
MADRID Rafa Nadal set up an intriguing Madrid Open semi-final against Novak Djokovic by overcoming Belgian David Goffin 7-6(3) 6-2 in a high-quality last-eight match on Friday.