CHRISTCHURCH Feb 22 New Zealand's Neil Wagner took four wickets after lunch on the third day of the second test to help bowl Australia out for 505, leaving the tourists with a lead of 135 runs.

Australia had gone into lunch at 455 for five before Wagner struck, the left armer finishing with career best figures of 6-106.

Wagner, who on Sunday had Steve Smith (138) and Joe Burns (170) caught at square leg by Martin Guptill, got Adam Voges (60) and Mitchell Marsh (18) caught while attempting pull shots on Monday.

Voges was caught at square leg by a leaping Tom Latham while Marsh was caught at mid-wicket by Henry Nicholls.

Wagner completed his second five-wicket haul when he had Peter Nevill caught by wicketkeeper BJ Watling for 13, and then Josh Hazlewood caught at first slip by Brendon McCullum for the same score to end the innings.

Australia lead the two-test series 1-0.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Peter Rutherford)