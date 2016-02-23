CHRISTCHURCH Feb 23 Jackson Bird grabbed his first five-wicket haul to help end New Zealand's second innings for 335 after tea on the fourth day of the second test, giving Australia a victory target of 201 to wrap a 2-0 series victory.

Bird, who had grabbed three quick wickets after lunch, including the key scalp of Kane Williamson (97), bowled Matt Henry for 66, then had Trent Boult caught for a duck to finish with figures of 5-59.

James Pattinson had BJ Watling caught at short square leg for 46 after the wicketkeeper had combined with Henry in a crucial 118-run partnership at Hagley Oval after they had been in danger of being dismissed with a lead of about 100.

New Zealand had begun the day on 121 for four, 14 runs in arrears of Australia's 505, but stubborn resistance from Williamson, Corey Anderson (40) and the lower order ensured they posted a target that could be competitive if not overly challenging on a good batting surface. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)