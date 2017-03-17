Cricket-One Day International England v South Africa line-ups
May 27 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the second One Day International between England and South Africa on Saturday in Southampton, England South Africa won toss and decided to bowl England: Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood, Jake Ball South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers (capt), David Miller, Farhaan Behardien, D