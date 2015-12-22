(Updates after confirmation)
WELLINGTON, Dec 22 Brendon McCullum, who led New
Zealand through an exhilarating two years of success, will
retire from international cricket in February after the two-test
series against Australia, the 34-year-old batsman said on
Tuesday.
McCullum told a news conference in Christchurch that the
second test against Australia, which starts at Hagley Oval on
Feb. 20, would be his 101st and last.
"I've loved my opportunity to play for, and captain, the
Black Caps, but all good things have to come to an end, and I'm
just grateful for the wonderful experience of playing for my
country," said McCullum, who has struggled with back problems
for several years.
The explosive batsman, who has scored 6,273 runs in 99 tests
at an average of 38.48, took charge of New Zealand in all three
formats of the game at the start of 2013 after Ross Taylor was
controversially dropped as skipper by coach Mike Hesson.
McCullum led New Zealand unbeaten through seven test series
until the recent reverse in Australia, and to a first 50-overs
World Cup final last year where they were again beaten by their
trans-Tasman Sea rivals.
Originally a wicketkeeper-batsman who gave up the gloves
because of the chronic back problems, McCullum said earlier this
year he was taking it one game at a time and rumours of his
impending retirement have been rife.
He skipped tours of South Africa and Zimbabwe in August but
had been expected to continue through the World Twenty20 in
India next March and April.
New Zealand's top batsman, 25-year-old Kane Williamson, will
now lead the Black Caps at the tournament and is likely to take
over as captain in all formats.
"Ideally, I would have preferred to wait until after the test
in Christchurch to make this news public," McCullum added.
"However, the schedule for naming the World Twenty20 squads
means I couldn't have managed this without causing a lot of
confusion and speculation - something I was keen to avoid."
In spite of his back injury, McCullum will play his 100th
consecutive test match in the series opener against Australia in
Wellington in early February.
His inspirational leadership was widely credited with the
team's successful World Cup campaign, where New Zealand stormed
to the final on the back of an attacking brand of cricket that
won them fans around the world.
It reflected McCullum's own aggressive approach at the
crease, which earned him five ODI and 11 test centuries,
including the only triple century by a New Zealand batsman.
He also claimed the second-highest score in Twenty20
cricket, an unbeaten 158 in the IPL.
