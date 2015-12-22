WELLINGTON, Dec 22 The romance of finishing his
career by leading New Zealand into one last battle against
Australia on home soil persuaded Brendon McCullum to bow out of
international cricket before next year's World Twenty20.
The 34-year-old announced on Tuesday that he would be
retiring from all forms of international cricket after the
two-test series against the Australians in February.
The need for New Zealand Cricket to name their squad for the
World Twenty20, which takes place in India next March and April,
denied him the chance to simply walk away after the second test
at Hagley Park, but he is still determined to go out on a high.
"I think there's something romantic about finishing playing
in front of New Zealand crowds," he told reporters in
Christchurch.
"Also to finish in Christchurch, which is my established
home, that was my focus there. I knew I could steel myself for a
couple more battles and they're ones I'm looking forward to."
McCullum's chronic back problems are well documented but the
former wicketkeeper said that was not the reason for his
decision to call time on his career.
"Look, my body's been a bit sore for a while but that's
international sport," he said.
"But that's not it. I think, in the end, the time has just
come.
"I love playing cricket but I guess all good things come to
an end. I guess the team's just about ready for the next person
to take over ..."
That next person looks certain to be Kane Williamson, who
will lead the side to the World Twenty20.
Williamson scored a century to drive the Blacks Caps to
victory over Sri Lanka on Monday, passing McCullum's New Zealand
record for runs in a calendar year and moving to the top of the
test batting rankings in the process.
"He's a genius, he's going to hate me saying this, but
number one batsman in the world says it all," McCullum added.
"He's a consummate professional and a champion fella and
he's still only 25. He's going to be one of the best players the
game has ever seen, but again he's going to hate me saying
that."
After what he described as a "really great year", which
included the run to the 50-overs World Cup final, McCullum is
looking forward to his compatriots coming out in force for his
final two tests in Wellington and Christchurch.
"The World Cup captivated New Zealand," he said. "The
playing numbers and the support we built up because of the way
we played should see some great crowds for us."
The explosive batsman said he would focus more on career
highlights after his 101st test but was most proud of the
culture in what he described as the best New Zealand team he had
ever played in.
"It's up to others to decide what the state you've left the
team in but hopefully I've left it in a better position than
when I took over," he said.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Sudipto Ganguly)