Dec 21 Kane Williamson scored his fifth century in just his eighth test in 2015 to guide New Zealand to a five-wicket victory over Sri Lanka before lunch on the fourth day of the second test at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Monday.

The victory gave Brendon McCullum's side a 2-0 series sweep, having won the first test by 122 runs in Dunedin.

Williamson finished on 108 not out, taking his run tally in 2015 to 1172, the most by a New Zealander in a calendar year, at an average of 90.15.

The hosts finished on 189 for five with wicketkeeper BJ Watling playing the anchor role to finish 13 not out, while Sri Lanka fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera took 4-68 to go with his first innings haul of 5-47.

