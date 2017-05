Nov 20 New Zealand completed an eight-wicket victory in the first test against Pakistan in Christchurch on Sunday.

Kane Williamson, leading the side in a test for the first time at home, scored his 24th half century before being dismissed for 61 with one run needed for victory.

Jeet Raval (36 not out) hit a four to take New Zealand to 108 for two, the hosts having needed 105 for the win.

