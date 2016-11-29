Nov 29 New Zealand's pace bowlers sparked a final session collapse to dismiss Pakistan for 230 and give them a 138-run victory in the second test at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Tuesday, a win that also clinched a first series triumph over Pakistan since 1985.

The visitors had set themselves up for an enticing final session pursuit for the 369 victory target having moved to 158 for one at tea, but a more attacking strategy and the second new ball swung the game back in New Zealand's favour.

Neil Wagner grabbed three wickets to wrap up the tail after Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Colin de Grandhomme and spinner Mitchell Santner had all claimed victims in the final session as the visitors slumped from 199-3 to 230 all out.

Pakistan had not lost a test series since they were beaten 2-0 by Sri Lanka in August 2014, winning five and drawing two, which included one tied series in England this year that gave them the top test ranking before India supplanted them. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by John O'Brien)