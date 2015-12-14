WELLINGTON, Dec 15 New Zealand have decided to rest pacemen Trent Boult and Tim Southee for the start of the one-day international series against Sri Lanka and handed batsman Henry Nicholls a chance to earn his first cap in the format. The strike duo will sit out the first two matches of the series, which starts in Christchurch on Dec. 26, and Matt Henry will drop out of the squad to allow Southee to return for the third in Nelson on New Year's Eve. Canterbury lefthander Nicholls was included in the 14-man squad for the first three ODIs of the five-match series after innings of 144 and 137 in two matches for New Zealand A against Sri Lanka A in October. The 24-year-old batsman, who has an average of 44 from 34 first class matches, looks likely to make his debut at his home ground of Hagley Oval, where the first two ODIs take place. "Henry has been knocking on the door for a while and shown impressive consistency over the last year for both Canterbury and New Zealand A," coach Mike Hesson said. "He's still young and a real talent. It will be good to have him in the environment for the first time and he'll certainly get an opportunity at some point. "Tim and Trent will both get an opportunity to rest, which is important given their recent heavy work load and their likely commitments over the remainder of the season." All-rounder Grant Elliott (wrist) and spinner Nathan McCullum (back) were not considered because of injuries but could come into the equation for the back end of the series and the two Twenty20 matches against Sri Lanka in January. Adam Milne, Mitchell McClenaghan, Doug Bracewell and Henry will share the pace bowling duties in the absence of Boult and Southee. Squad: Brendon McCullum (captain), Doug Bracewell, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry (first two matches), Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne, Henry Nicholls, Luke Ronchi, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Ross Taylor, Kane Williamson, George Worker, Tim Southee (third match only). (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; editing by Ian Ransom)