Dec 10 Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews won the toss and immediately asked New Zealand to bat on a green-tinged University Oval pitch in the first test in Dunedin on Thursday.

"There is a lot of grass on the wicket and we are playing three seamers, four including myself, so we would like to take the first (use) of the wicket," Mathews said.

Sri Lanka, who were rocked by wicketkeeper Kusal Perera testing positive for a banned substance and leading pace bowler Dhammika Prasad being ruled out with a back injury, named an inexperienced side.

Udara Jayasundera will make his test debut batting at number three, while 20-year-old Kusal Mendis, playing his second test, will open the batting. Dinesh Chandimal takes the gloves in place of Perera.

The hosts made one change from the side that suffered a three-wicket loss to Australia in the first day-night test match in Adelaide with left-arm pace bowler Neil Wagner replacing off-spinner Mark Craig, who had a poor series across the Tasman.

"We would have loved to bowl first, we are playing four seamers as well, but we just better settle in for a couple of tough hours," New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum said.

"It's a great opportunity for Wags (Wagner), who has bowled really well to get back into the team."

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Brendon McCullum (captain), Mitchell Santner, BJ Watling (wicketkeeper), Doug Bracewell, Neil Wagner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Udara Jayasundera, Dinesh Chandimal (wicketkeeper), Angelo Mathews (captain), Kithuruwan Vithanage, Milinda Siriwardana, Rangana Herath, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Pradeep.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Ed Osmond)