WELLINGTON, March 25 South Africa captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bat in the third test against New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Saturday.

The toss was delayed for 30 minutes after overnight rain, with play also pushed back until 11.30 a.m. (2230 GMT).

Matt Henry and Neil Wagner will lead the hosts' pace attack after Tim Southee and Trent Boult were ruled out with leg injuries. The Kiwis also recalled left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner to join offspinner Jeetan Patel.

The Proteas made one change from the team that completed an eight-wicket victory in the second test at the Basin Reserve, with Theunis de Bruyn making his debut and replacing the out of form Stephen Cook at the top of the order.

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Jeet Raval, Kane Williamson (captain), Neil Broom, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Jeetan Patel, Matt Henry, Neil Wagner.

South Africa: Theunis de Bruyn, Dean Elgar, Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis (captain), JP Duminy, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Morne Morkel, Kagiso Rabada.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by xxxxxxx)