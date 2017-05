Nov 18 New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bowl in the first test against Pakistan at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Friday.

Opening batsman Jeet Raval will make his test debut after the selectors ran out of patience with Martin Guptill while all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme also makes his first appearance in place of Jimmy Neesham.

Canterbury leg-spinner Todd Astle plays his second test, four years after the first, as the only specialist slow bowler with New Zealand opting for a three-pronged pace attack.

Batsman Babar Azam will play his second test for Pakistan.

New Zealand: Jeet Raval, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, BJ Watling, Todd Astle, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult

Pakistan: Sami Aslam, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Younus Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq (captain), Asad Shafiq, Sarfraz Ahmed, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Amir, Sohail Khan, Rahat Ali. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Tony Jimenez)