Nov 18 New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bowl in the first test against Pakistan at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Friday.

"It's a little bit soft underneath and there is a bit of green grass so hopefully we can exploit the conditions early," Williamson said on the second day after the first day was washed out.

Opening batsman Jeet Raval will make his test debut after the selectors ran out of patience with Martin Guptill while all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme also makes his first appearance in place of Jimmy Neesham.

Canterbury leg-spinner Todd Astle plays his second test, four years after the first. He is the only specialist slow bowler with New Zealand opting for a three-pronged pace attack.

Matt Henry was unlucky to miss out after some impressive performances on lifeless pitches in India.

"Exciting day for those three," Williamson added of the two debutants and Astle's recall.

"It's extremely tough because we like to think we have good depth in the squad so anyone who gets left out, it's a tough decision but we felt with Colin's seam bowling capabilities he could get something out of the wicket."

Batsman Babar Azam will play his second test for Pakistan.

Captain Misbah-ul-Haq also said the pitch appeared to be soft underneath.

"If we can get to a good score, we have a good bowling attack and we can put them under pressure," Misbah said. "It's up to us to just put that good total on the board.

"The guys are confident, they know how to cope with the changing conditions."

New Zealand: Jeet Raval, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, BJ Watling, Todd Astle, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult

Pakistan: Sami Aslam, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Younus Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq (captain), Asad Shafiq, Sarfraz Ahmed, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Amir, Sohail Khan, Rahat Ali. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Tony Jimenez)