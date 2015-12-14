Dec 14 Trent Boult took two quick wickets after lunch to help New Zealand complete a 122-run victory over Sri Lanka on the fifth day of the first test at University Oval in Dunedin on Monday.

The visitors had been set 405 runs to win.

Sri Lanka were 224-6 at the lunch break before Boult grabbed both Rangana Herath (six) and Milinda Sarawardana (29) in the first 20 minutes of the middle session before bowlers Mitchell Santner and Doug Bracewell completed the victory.

The second match of the two-test series starts at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Dec. 18.

