Jan 11 The 10 lowest one-day international totals after Sri Lanka were bowled out for 43 against South Africa in Paarl on Wednesday Team Score Opponents Venue Year Zimbabwe 35 Sri Lanka Harare 2004 Canada 36 Sri Lanka Paarl 2003 Zimbabwe 38 Sri Lanka Colombo 2001 Pakistan 43 West Indies Cape Town 1993 Sri Lanka 43 South Africa Paarl 2012 Zimbabwe 44 Bangladesh Chittagong 2009 Canada 45 England Manchester 1979 Namibia 45 Australia Potchefstroom 2003 India 54 Sri Lanka Sharjah 2000 West Indies 54 South Africa Cape Town 2004 - - - - (Editing by Tom Pilcher. To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com) ((tom.pilcher@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging: tom.pilcher.reuters.com@reuters.net) Please double-click on the newslink: for cricket stories