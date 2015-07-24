LONDON, July 24 Oman qualified for next year's Twenty20 World Cup in India with a five-wicket victory over Namibia in Ireland.

It will be the first time the Gulf country, coached by former Sri Lanka captain Duleep Mendis, have reached a major international tournament.

Afghanistan beat Papua New Guinea by six wickets to claim the other qualifying place and book a spot in the tournament for the fourth time in a row.

Scotland, Ireland, Hong Kong and the Netherlands will also join the 10 test-playing nations in the 16-team tournament.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond; editing by Toby Davis)