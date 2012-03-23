(Updates with Afridi quotes)
KARACHI, March 23 Former Pakistan captain Shahid
Afridi attacked and slapped a fan at Karachi airport after he
returned home from Dhaka where Pakistan won the Asia Cup final
against Bangaldesh on Thursday.
Pakistan television channels showed Afridi, wearing a
pink T-shirt, first push a youth to the ground and then
slap him before his brother intervened and pulled him away
in a melee on Friday night.
The incident took place shortly after Afridi had spoken to
the media and praised Bangladesh for their outstanding
performance in the Asia Cup final.
The footage showed Afridi heading for a waiting car when he
turned around and attacked the youth and then pointed his finger
at another man before his brother stepped in.
Afridi told reporters he had lost his temper because his
young daughter Ajwa had been pushed to the ground.
"I know what I did was wrong, I should have controlled my
temper," he said. "But when I saw my little daughter pushed to
the ground I couldn't take it and lost my cool."
Afridi, 32, has been banned and fined twice by the
International Cricket Council during a controversial career.
(Editing by John Mehaffey)
