West Ham record much-needed win to ease relegation fears
West Ham United ended a run of five successive defeats with a 1-0 Premier League win against Swansea City on Saturday to ease their growing relegation fears.
LAHORE Off-spinner Saeed Ajmal, Pakistan's leading wicket-taker in all three forms of the game for the past two years, could require surgery for a suspected hernia after suffering stomach pains for the past two months.
"I have been examined by doctors and they feel I could require a surgery for a suspected hernia," he told Reuters on Thursday.
Ajmal, 35, said he could have the operation before Pakistan's one-day series against Scotland and Ireland in late May.
He said he would need a two-week break from cricket but intended to take part in the Champions Trophy in England in June.
(Editing by John Mehaffey)
Pakistan's most prolific test batsman Younis Khan will quit international cricket after the three-test series in West Indies starting later this month, the 39-year-old said on Saturday.