* All Ajmal deliveries exceed 15 degree limit - ICC

* Can apply for reassessment after correcting action (Recasts, adds details)

DUBAI, Sept 9 Pakistan's cricket team suffered a massive blow on Tuesday when their spin spearhead Saeed Ajmal was banned from bowling for an illegal action less than six months before next year's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Currently the top ranked bowler in One Day Internationals (ODI), the off-spinner was reported for the second time in his career last month after the Galle test against Sri Lanka.

Ajmal, who turns 37 next month, subsequently underwent biomechanical tests in Brisbane but could not escape the ban from the International Cricket Council (ICC) which seems to have taken a firm stand against bowlers with dodgy actions.

"...an independent analysis has found the bowling action of Pakistan's off-spinner Saeed Ajmal to be illegal and, as such, the player has been suspended from bowling in international cricket with immediate effect," the ICC said in a statement.

Pakistan's frontline spinner in all three formats, Ajmal was also reported for a suspect action in 2009 before being cleared by the ICC.

While many suspected the off-spinner's 'doosra' - the delivery that spins the 'other' way - exceeded the permissible straightening of the elbow joint for bowlers, the ICC said all Ajmal deliveries breached the limit.

"The analysis revealed that all his deliveries exceeded the 15 degrees level of tolerance permitted under the regulations," the governing body said.

Ajmal, who has taken 178 wickets from 35 tests to go with 183 from 111 ODIs, can now apply for a re-assessment after modifying his bowling action.

The ban throws Pakistan's preparation for the back-to-back "home" series in the United Arab Emirates against World Cup co-hosts Australia and New Zealand in complete disarray.

Starting next month, Pakistan play one Twenty20 International, three ODIs and two Tests against Australia before locking horns with Zealand for three tests, two Twenty20 Internationals and five ODIs in Nov-Jan.

While the ICC has denied asking match officials to be more vigilant about chucking, the renewed vigour in identifying bowlers with illegal actions has been more than evident.

Ajmal is among five off-spinners to have recently been reported for a suspect action, along with Sri Lanka's Sachithra Senanayake, New Zealand's Kane Williamson, Zimbabwe all-rounder Prosper Utseya and Sohag Gazi of Bangladesh.

Former Pakistan off-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq, credited with pioneering the 'doosra', has offered to help Ajmal correct his action.

"I will help and support saeed ajmal to the best of my ability if required," tweeted Mushtaq who played 49 tests for Pakistan claiming 208 wickets. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)