Feb 7 Pakistan offspinner Saeed Ajmal has been cleared to bowl after passing biomechanic tests on his remodelled action, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Saturday.

A week before the start of the World Cup, the ICC said Ajmal and fellow off-spinner Sohag Gazi of Bangladesh had been re-tested in Chennai last month and been cleared to resume bowling in international cricket.

"At the retests, it was revealed that the amount of elbow extensions in both the off-spinners' bowling actions for all their deliveries was within the 15-degree level of tolerance..." the world governing body said.

"The umpires are still at liberty to report Saeed Ajmal and Sohag Gazi in the future if they believe they are displaying a suspect action and not reproducing the legal actions from the retests."

Spin spearhead Ajmal pulled out of Pakistan's World Cup preliminary squad in December with the board ruling out any chance for the 37-year-old to get his remodelled action cleared before the Feb. 14-March 29 tournament.

Ajmal was reported after the first test against Sri Lanka in Galle in August and in the same month, Gazi was also reported after a one-day international against West Indies in Grenada.

Ajmal and Gazi failed the initial tests last year in Brisbane and at the Cardiff Metropolitan University respectively.

Pakistan, winners in 1992, begin their World Cup campaign against arch-rivals and defending champions India at Adelaide on Feb 15. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)