- KARACHI Jan 10 Teenage Pakistan
fast bowler Mohammad Amir, serving six-months in jail for
spot-fixing elements of a test match, could still have a future
in international cricket, Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Zaka
Ashraf said.
Amir, 19, was detained for six months in a young offenders
institution after he admitted bowling two intentional no-balls
in the Lord's test against England in August 2010.
Amir, along with team mates Mohammad Asif and Salman Butt,
was banned for a minimum of five years by the International
Cricket Council in February last year.
"Whenever he is cleared by the International Cricket Council
and serves his punishment, we think he needs intense counselling
and then the selectors can decide about him," Ashraf told a news
conference on Tuesday.
"As far as his playing again is concerned that is for the
selectors to decide because there is no doubt about his immense
talent and he is still very young."
Amir has taken 51 wickets in 14 tests.
Former captain Butt and Asif were jailed for 30 months and
one year respectively by a London court in November for their
part in the gambling-inspired plot.