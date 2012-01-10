KARACHI Teenage Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir, serving six-months in jail for spot-fixing elements of a test match, could still have a future in international cricket, Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Zaka Ashraf said.

Amir, 19, was detained for six months in a young offenders institution after he admitted bowling two intentional no-balls in the Lord's test against England in August 2010.

Amir, along with team mates Mohammad Asif and Salman Butt, was banned for a minimum of five years by the International Cricket Council in February last year.

"Whenever he is cleared by the International Cricket Council and serves his punishment, we think he needs intense counselling and then the selectors can decide about him," Ashraf told a news conference on Tuesday.

"As far as his playing again is concerned that is for the selectors to decide because there is no doubt about his immense talent and he is still very young."

Amir has taken 51 wickets in 14 tests.

Former captain Butt and Asif were jailed for 30 months and one year respectively by a London court in November for their part in the gambling-inspired plot.