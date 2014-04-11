KARACHI Banned Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir will not be eligible for next year's World Cup even if he returns early to domestic cricket, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Friday.

PCB Chairman Najam Sethi told a news conference in Lahore that under the amended anti-corruption laws of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Aamir's five-year ban could be reduced by 12 months.

Aamir, 21, was banned for a minimum five years in 2011 for spot-fixing during Pakistan's fourth test against England at Lord's in 2010.

His captain Salman Butt and fellow fast bowler Mohammad Asif were also banned for the same offence and the three players served jail terms in Britain in 2011-12.

Sethi said Pakistan had pushed for a reduction in Aamir's suspension because of his age.

"The message we got from the ICC committee at this week's meeting in Dubai was that Amir could get a one-year relaxation under the amended anti-corruption laws," he added.

The amended ICC anti-corruption code should ensure quicker returns to international cricket for players serving long-term bans.

PCB chief operating officer Subhan Ahmed said that although Amir could play first-class cricket he will not be eligible for next year's World Cup.

"They are no indications even if the ICC reduces the ban it will allow him back to international cricket before the five- year ban period ends," Ahmad told Reuters.

