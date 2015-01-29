Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Amir (R) is approached by a reporter as he leaves Southwark Crown court for the night after it was reported that he pleaded guilty of conspiracy to cheat and also guilty of conspiring to accept corrupt payments in London November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown/Files

MUMBAI Banned Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir has received an early reprieve for a return to domestic cricket following his cooperation with anti-corruption (ACSU) officials, the International Cricket Council said on Thursday.

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt, Mohammad Asif and Amir were all banned for spot-fixing during Pakistan's tour of England in 2010, particularly for incidents during the fourth test at Lord's.

The trio, who also served jail sentences in Britain, were given minimum five-year bans by an ICC tribunal while Butt was also given a two-year suspended sentence.

Amir's five-year ban was scheduled to expire on Sept. 2 but the 22-year-old could return to domestic cricket with immediate effect, the ICC said in a statement.

"The ACSU Chairman, Sir Ronnie Flanagan, with the prior approval of the ICC Board and the Pakistan Cricket Board, has exercised his discretion to allow Mohammad Amir to return to domestic cricket played under the auspices of the Pakistan Cricket Board with immediate effect," the governing body said.

"The ACSU Chairman... was satisfied that Amir had cooperated with the ACSU by fully disclosing his part in the matters that led to his disqualification, admitting his guilt, showing remorse and cooperating with the Unit's ongoing investigations and by recording messages for the ACSU education sessions."

Left-arm paceman Amir was marked as a great prospect for Pakistan in his early days and at the age of 18 he became the youngest bowler to capture 50 test wickets during the controversial test match at Lord's in 2010.

According to a revised anti-corruption code, a banned player can appeal to ICC's ACSU to allow him to resume playing domestic cricket before the end of his ban.

The PCB decided to help Amir with his appeal but ruled out helping Butt and Asif with any relaxation.

Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria is also serving a life ban since 2012 for spot-fixing.

