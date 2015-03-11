KARACHI Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Amir's comeback from a spot fixing ban was postponed on Wednesday when heavy rain washed out the domestic match he was due to play in.

Amir had hoped to play for Omar Associates against the Army outfit in a non-first class tournament in Rawalpindi but the three-day match was called off due to a waterlogged pitch.

“It is so disappointing to not be able to see a single ball bowled because I had waited so long for this moment to finally bowl again in competitive cricket,” Amir told Reuters.

The 22-year-old, who played 14 tests before being banned from the sport for spot fixing a 2010 test match against England with team mates Salman Butt and Mohammad Asif, was allowed by the International Cricket Council to play domestic cricket before his five-year ban ends in September.

“I just take it as God’s will that I couldn’t play this match. But I am so eager to get back on the cricket field. I am just grateful I have got a second life after the ban,” Amir added.

