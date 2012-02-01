LONDON Feb 1 Pakistan fast bowler
Mohammad Amir was freed from a British jail on Wednesday after
serving half of a six-month sentence for taking part in a
spot-fixing scandal that shook the world of cricket last year.
The 19-year-old was released early from a young offenders'
institution in Dorset, southern England, said a source who
declined to be identified.
Amir was jailed in November after pleading guilty to
conspiracy to cheat and conspiracy to accept corrupt payments.
Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt and paceman Mohammad
Asif were found guilty of taking part in the same spot-fixing
plot and were jailed for 30 months and one year respectively.
The trio were part of a conspiracy to bowl no-balls at
pre-arranged times during a test match against England at Lord's
in August 2010.
The Pakistanis were charged after an undercover reporter
with a British newspaper recorded sports agent Mazhar Majeed
boasting of how he could arrange for players to rig games for
money.
Majeed said he had been carrying out match-fixing for more
than two years, had seven players from the Pakistan team working
for him and had made "masses and masses of money".
The agent was secretly filmed accepting 150,000 pounds
($237,900) in cash from the journalist as part of an arrangement
to fix games.
Amir agreed to bowl two no-balls on Aug. 26, 2010 although
he had only delivered one by the time rain stopped play.
He then bowled another no-ball the following day, a London
court heard.
During sentencing, judge Jeremy Cooke said Amir was
"unsophisticated, uneducated and impressionable" compared to the
other defendants.
"You were only 18 at the time and readily lent on by
others," the judge told the court. "I am clear that you bear
less responsibility than your captain."
The court also heard 1,500 pounds in marked banknotes, which
came from the newspaper reporter, was found in Amir's
possession.
Judge Cooke added there was evidence from telephone calls
and text messages that Amir had discussed spot-fixing at another
London venue, the Oval.
The International Cricket Council banned the three players
for a minimum of five years.
($1 = 0.6306 British pounds)
(Reporting by Peter Griffiths, editing by Tony Jimenez)