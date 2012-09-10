By Brian Murgatroyd
DUBAI, Sept 10 Saeed Ajmal will receive a
special award from the Pakistan Cricket Board after the spin
bowler was left off the shortlist for the International Cricket
Council's Player of the Year, chairman Zaka Ashraf said on
Monday.
The omission of the top-ranked one-day international bowler
from the shortlist has caused anger in Pakistan and the team
could boycott the ICC awards ceremony, due to take place in Sri
Lanka's capital Colombo on Sept. 15.
"Saeed Ajmal, we still say you're the number one bowler in
the world and the PCB recognises you, and whether someone gives
you the prize, that is immaterial, we don't care," Ashraf told a
function for the Pakistan squad, in Dubai to face Australia.
"We congratulate you and when you come back home (after the
World Twenty20) we will give you a prize for being the number
one bowler in the world."
Ajmal is top of the ICC's own list of bowlers in one-day
international cricket and is ranked third in tests but was not
nominated for any individual prize in the annual ICC awards.
South Africa's Hashim Amla and Vernon Philander were named
on the cricketer of year shortlist with Australia captain
Michael Clarke and Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara.
During the period under consideration for the award - Aug.
4 2011 to Aug. 6 2012 - Ajmal took 120 wickets in tests, ODIs
and Twenty20 internationals, including 24 wickets in three tests
against England in January and February.
"The PCB hasn't decided as yet on a boycott (of the ICC
awards ceremony). That would be an extreme step," Ashraf said.
"(But) we are under extreme pressure. There have been
demonstrations in Pakistan, people have come out in support of
Saeed Ajmal and we have conveyed the feelings of the people of
Pakistan to the ICC.
"It has been taken up in parliament in Pakistan, there's a
big debate going on and I don't know what the decision's going
to be on that."
Off-spinner Ajmal was reported in 2009 for having a suspect
bowling action but was cleared by the ICC.
TWENTY20 LEAGUE
Ashraf also used the function - held to say farewell to the
squad ahead of the World Twenty20 in Sri Lanka - to announce the
idea of a domestic Twenty20 league, something he hopes will help
bring international cricket back to Pakistan.
"It will be like the pattern of the IPL (Indian Premier
League), the BPL (Bangladesh Premier League) and the Sri Lanka
(Premier) League," he said.
"We're going to have league matches in Pakistan and probably
next March is our target. You will find international players
will come over and play there and so that will be one of the
major breakthroughs so teams can start coming."
Pakistan has not hosted tests, ODIs or T20s since March 2009
when the Sri Lanka squad and match officials were targeted by
gunmen in Lahore, leaving six Pakistani policemen and a driver
dead.
"I'm striving that some team will come before that (March
2013)," he added.
A tour by Bangladesh fell through in April.
Ashraf did, however, rule out the possibility of playing a
series against India in their current "home" of the United Arab
Emirates.
"We have already suggested that to the Board of Control for
Cricket in India but they have reservations about the UAE, they
don't want to come and play here," he said.
Although the two sides have met regularly in multi-team
tournaments, they have not played each other in a bilateral
series since December 2007.
