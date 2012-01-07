MUMBAI Jan 7 Pakistan's jailed pace bowler Mohammad Asif has lodged an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) against a ban imposed on him by the International Cricket Council (ICC) anti-corruption tribunal last year.

The ICC tribunal imposed minimum five-year bans on Asif and his team mates Salman Butt and Mohammad Amir for their involvement in spot-fixing during the fourth test against England at Lord's in August, 2010.

A spokesman for Asif's law firm, SJS Solicitors, said an appeal had been filed.

"I can confirm that to you fully. It's a very substantial appeal. The documentation has been sent not only to the CAS, it's been sent to the ICC and to the Pakistan Cricket Board," he said by telephone on Saturday.

"These legal representations are highly professional and very serious."

An ICC spokesman said the world governing body were not aware of the appeal.

The Pakistan trio were also found guilty of spot-fixing charges by the Southwark crown court in London last year and given prison sentences.

Asif had engaged the legal firm after his conviction by the crown court.

Asif, 29, who played 23 tests and 38 one-day internationals, was handed a 12-month sentence for his part in bowling deliberate no-balls during the Lord's Test.

