KARACHI Banned Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Asif was robbed of cash and valuables at gunpoint in Lahore on Wednesday.

Asif, who was given a seven-year ban - with two of them suspended - by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in 2011 for spot-fixing, said the incident took place near Lahore airport in the early morning.

"Although I have been through a lot in the last two years because of the spot-fixing scandal but this incident was a nerve-wracking one, for one because they pointed guns in my face," Asif told Reuters.

He said four armed robbers took 92,000 Pakistani rupees, his wallet containing cards, his passport and his expensive watch.

"It was scary and I have filed a report with the police station of the area," added the 30-year-old.

Asif was released from a British prison in May last year after serving half of a one-year term for his part in bowling deliberate no-balls during a Lord's test against England in 2010.

