Pakistan off-spinner Bilal Asif has been reported for a suspect bowling action following his match-winning performance in Monday's third one-day international against Zimbabwe in Harare.

The 30-year-old, playing only his second ODI after making his debut two days earlier, took five wickets for 25 runs and then contributed 38 runs as an opener to help Pakistan cruise to a seven-wicket win for a 2-1 series victory.

Match officials, however, cited concerns about the legality of Asif's bowling action in their report, the International Cricket Council said in a statement on Tuesday.

"He is required to undergo testing within 14 days, and, during this period, Bilal is permitted to continue bowling in international cricket until the results of the testing are known," the statement added.

