LONDON May 3 Pakistani pace bowler Mohammad Asif was released from prison in Britain on Thursday after serving half of a one-year term for involvement in a match-fixing scam that shook the world of cricket.

His London law firm, SJS Solicitors, confirmed the 29-year-old had been freed from Canterbury Prison in south-east England.

Asif, who played 23 tests and 38 one-day internationals, was sentenced for his part in bowling deliberate no-balls during a Lord's test against England in 2010.

The spot-fixing conspiracy was revealed after a British newspaper recorded sports agent Mazhar Majeed boasting of how he could arrange for players to rig games for money.

Team mates Salman Butt and Mohammad Amir were also sentenced. Amir was freed from a young offenders institution in February after serving half a six-month sentence.

Former Pakistan captain Butt was handed a 30-month term. All three were banned for a minimum of five years by the International Cricket Council.

