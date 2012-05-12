KARACHI May 12 Pakistan are looking for
alternative venues for their one-day series against Australia
after Sri Lanka withdrew an offer to host the matches.
The five one-day internationals and three Twenty20 matches
clash with some of the dates of the Sri Lanka Premier League T20
competition which runs from Aug. 10-31.
"It is very unfortunate that Sri Lanka is no longer hosting
our series in August due to the Sri Lankan Premier League,"
Pakistan Cricket Board chief operating officer Subhan Ahmed told
Reuters on Saturday.
"We had started our preparations for the series but now we
have to look at other neutral venues after this latest
development.
"...This series is very important for us ahead of the
Twenty20 World Cup in September," he said.
South Africa, Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates are
possible alternate venues
In March, Sri Lanka agreed in principle to host the series.
Pakistan have played their "home" series abroad, mainly in the
United Arab Emirates, since a gun attack on the Sri Lanka team
in Lahore in March 2009 killed seven people and left five
players injured.
