KARACHI Pakistan will host Australia in three one-day cricket matches and three Twenty20 games in its "home" series in the United Arab Emirates from August 28 to September 10, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Thursday.

Australia had expressed concern abut playing 50-over games in the heat of the UAE and the matches would start late in the day, when the weather was cooler, the board said.

"The series has been decided and we will have late starts in the matches to deal with the hot weather," a PCB official said.

Pakistan have been forced to organise another "home" series in the UAE after Australia refused to tour Pakistan because of security concerns.

The PCB had initially planned the series in Sri Lanka but the Sri Lankans withdraw their offer due to their premier league tournament being held in August.

Since 2009, when militants attacked the Sri Lanka team in Lahore, test-playing nations have refused to tour Pakistan.

Itinerary:

1st one-dayer August 28 - Sharjah

2nd one-dayer August 31 - Abu Dhabi

3rd one-dayer September 3 - Sharjah

1st Twenty20 September 5 - Dubai

2nd Twenty20 September 7 - Dubai

3rd Twenty20 September 10 - Dubai

