KARACHI Pakistan will host Australia in a month-long series that will be contested in the United Arab Emirates from October 3, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Friday.

Australia will play two tests, three one dayers and one Twenty20 match during the tour.

Since 2009, Pakistan has had to play all its home series at neutral venues abroad due to security concerns.

"Pakistan will be hosting home series against Australia, New Zealand and Zimbabwe in the UAE from Oct to Jan," a PCB official said.

Itinerary:

Oct 3: T20 international in Dubai

Oct 5: 1st ODI in Abu Dhabi

Oct 8: 2nd ODI in Sharjah

Oct 10: 3rd ODI in Dubai

Oct 20-24: 1st test in Dubai

Oct 28 to Nov 1: 2nd test in Abu Dhabi

