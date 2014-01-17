KARACHI Jan 17 Pakistan want to re-jig their series against Australia by dropping one test and including three one-dayers to make it more financially viable, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Friday.

The October-November home series in neutral UAE had originally included only three tests but with the 2015 World Cup months away, the hosts wanted to get some practice in the limited overs format as well as making the tour more cost effective.

"We have asked Australia to play two tests and three one-dayers and we are also trying to add an additional T20 match in the series," a senior official of the board told Reuters .

The PCB has been criticised by former players for neglecting test cricket and giving importance to limited over matches.

But the official said that as no test teams have toured Pakistan since 2009 and home series are usually played in the UAE, the board needs to schedule include one-dayers to make such tours financially viable.

(Editing by Pritha Sarkar)