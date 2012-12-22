DHAKA, Dec 22 (Reuters)- Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hasan said on Saturday it has not finalised a decision to send the national cricket team to Pakistan, contradicting statements by his counterpart Zaka Ashraf.

Ashraf said on Friday that the BCB has given them the final word about a visit in January, which would make Bangladesh the first international side to set foot in Pakistan since armed militants attacked the Sri Lanka team bus in Lahore in 2009.

"They have given us a date, which is January 12. We will ask the ICC to complete their security assessment for match officials and the moment they finalise their stance, we can give our confirmation," Nazmul told the BBC's Bengali service. (Reporting by Azad Majumder; Editing by Mark Meadows; mark.meadows@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging:; mark.meadows.reuters.com@reuters.net)