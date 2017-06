KARACHI Dec 21 Bangladesh will tour Pakistan next month in the first tour by any country since armed militants attacked the Sri Lanka team in Lahore in March, 2009, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Friday.

"The Bangladesh board has conveyed to us their team's visit is confirmed and they have also got approval from their board members. They have also sent us the time frame for the tour," PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf told the Geo News Channel on Friday. (Editing by John Mehaffey)