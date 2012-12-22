DHAKA Bangladesh have not made a definitive decision to tour Pakistan next month, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hasan said on Saturday, contradicting statements by his counterpart Zaka Ashraf.

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ashraf said on Friday that the BCB had confirmed a visit in January, which would make Bangladesh the first international side to set foot in Pakistan since armed militants attacked the Sri Lanka team bus in Lahore in 2009.

"They have given us a date, which is January 12. We will ask the ICC to complete their security assessment for match officials and the moment they finalise their stance, we can give our confirmation," Nazmul told the BBC's Bengali service.

Nazmul hopes the International Cricket Council (ICC) will give its go-ahead.

"We have made a commitment to travel to Pakistan. It is my understanding that it is even in the minutes of an ICC meeting that we will go," Nazmul added.

"Since we have made the commitment and if we think the security arrangement is satisfactory, I think we should go."

Bangladesh had agreed to send a team to Pakistan in April this year to play a Twenty20 match and one-day international in Lahore. However, the Dhaka High Court issued a restraining order stopping Bangladesh from playing in Pakistan due to security concerns.

Eight Pakistanis were killed and six Sri Lanka players wounded in 2009 when gunmen fired on their coach as they were being driven to the Gaddafi stadium in Lahore.

"We will take every possible precaution before going. In my opinion, we can reach a final decision in the next 2-4 days," Nazmul said.