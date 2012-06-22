KARACHI, June 22 A contrite Salman Butt
apologised to the Pakistan nation on Friday and blamed himself
for not alerting authorities earlier on his return home from
England after serving seven months in jail for spot-fixing.
Maintaining his innocence, the former Pakistan test captain
was originally sentenced to 30 months in jail for his role in
the 'cash for no-balls' scandal on the tour of England in 2010
but was deported upon release and is vowing to clear his name.
The 27-year-old was one of three Pakistan players embroiled
in the scandal, along with Mohammad Asif and Mohammad Amir, and
all three were handed minimum five-year playing bans by the
International Cricket Council as well as various jail terms.
Butt arrived in Pakistan early on Friday and the former
opening batsman told reporters at Lahore airport that he hoped
to resurrect his playing career and regretted his involvement
with British agent Mazhar Majeed, which led to his arrest.
"My biggest mistake was not to report the advances made to
me by my British agent. But he was a friend as well and I hoped
he would realise his mistake," Butt said.
"I hoped he (Mazhar) would back off in the
two-to-three-month period when he made the offers. That was my
mistake and I should have told the authorities immediately but I
have paid a big price for it and served time behind bars.
"I also apologise to the people of Pakistan, all the
cricketers, those who support us and make us stars, I apologise
- but for failure to report," added Butt, who also said he had
apologised to the ICC.
While Majeed remains behind bars, pacemen Asif (29) and Amir
(20) have already been released from detention with the latter
having returned home and started a rehabilitation programme
under the supervision of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).
Butt insisted he had never indulged in any form of
match-fixing throughout his career and would decide his future
course of action soon after consulting his legal team.
"I have never accepted any offer and nothing ever
practically happened in a match linked to any offer to do
spot-fixing and I also never asked anyone else to do this," he
added.
"I want to return as a better and good person, a good
cricketer and a good Pakistani."
Butt's father Zulfiqar said the family were relieved to see
his son back in Pakistan.
"It has been a huge ordeal for us since 2010 and my son has
faced everything bravely. All we want him to do now is take a
rest and then fight to get this stigma removed," he said.
(Reporting by Waheed Khan; Editing by John O'Brien)