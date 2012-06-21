LONDON, June 21 Former Pakistan captain Salman
Butt was released from prison in Britain on Thursday after
serving seven months of a two-and-a-half year term for
involvement in a match-fixing scam that sent shock waves through
the world of cricket.
His solicitors confirmed the 27-year-old had been freed from
Canterbury prison in southeast England.
"His return back home will allow Salman to spend time with
his family and relatives," his solicitors said in a statement.
"He will get to see and hold his son whom he has not seen since
his birth in November last year.
"He can now return to his beloved homeland, start to
re-build his reputation and begin the long process in his
efforts to return back to top-level cricket. He is tired and
jaded."
Butt, who has played 33 tests, 78 one-day internationals and
24 Twenty20s for his country, was sentenced for his part in
Pakistan bowling deliberate no-balls during a test against
England at Lord's in 2010.
The spot-fixing conspiracy was uncovered after a British
newspaper recorded sports agent Mazhar Majeed boasting of how he
could arrange for players to rig games for money.
Opening batsman Butt's team mates Mohammad Asif and Mohammad
Amir were also sentenced.
Seam bowler Asif, 29, was released from prison in May after
serving half of his one-year term.
Paceman Amir, 20, was freed from a young offenders
institution in February after serving half of a six-month
sentence.
All three were banned for a minimum of five years by the
International Cricket Council.
(Writing by Tony Jimenez; Editing by John O'Brien)