April 17 Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt and paceman Mohammad Asif have lost their appeals against bans for spot-fixing, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Wednesday.

"The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has dismissed the appeals filed by the Pakistani cricket players Mohammad Asif and Salman Butt...," the CAS said in a statement.

Butt and team mates Asif and Mohammad Amir were banned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in 2011 for their roles in spot-fixing in the Lord's Test against England in 2010.

Butt, the orchestrator of a plot to bowl deliberate no-balls, was banned for 10 years, with five of those suspended.

Asif and Amir were banned for a minimum of five years. Amir did not appeal to CAS.

A London crown court handed the trio jail terms for corruption and cheating. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Justin Palmer)