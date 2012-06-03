HAMBANTOTA, June 3 Pakistan's flamboyant
all-rounder Shahid Afridi celebrated his 50th appearance in
Twenty20 internationals with a half century to lead his side to
a 23-run victory over Sri Lanka on Sunday.
Afridi scored 52 off 33 balls to rescue Pakistan and allow
them to post a total of 122 before taking two wickets for 17
runs as Sri Lanka were dismissed for 99.
The series ended 1-1.
Afridi struck five fours and a six after his side had been
reduced to 41 for four halfway through their overs.
Pakistan won the toss but their top order fumbled against
Sri Lanka's new ball attack led by Nuwan Kulasekara.
Afridi and Shoaib Malik (27) stabilised the batting with a
68-run partnership that gave the Pakistan bowlers something to
bowl at.
Sri Lanka lost wickets at regular intervals and although
five batsmen reached double figures none of them were able to
stay around long enough.
Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez used his bowlers
intelligently with Mohammad Sami and Yasir Arafat sharing six
wickets between them.
Sri Lanka rested captain Mahela Jayawardene and fast bowler
Lasith Malinga for this match while Pakistan left out
experienced seamer Umar Gul.
The teams now move to Pallakele in Kandy for the first of
five one-day internationals starting on June 7.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman)