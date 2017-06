CHITTAGONG, Dec 9 Pakistan were 132-0 in their first innings after bowling Bangladesh out for 135, at the close on the opening day of the first test on Friday. Scores: Bangladesh 135 all out (Abdur Rehman 3-9, Saeed Ajmal 3-40) v Pakistan 132-0 (Mohammad Hafeez 74 not out; Taufiq Umar 53 not out) (Reporting by Azad Majumder; Editing by Tom Pilcher. To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com) ((tom.pilcher@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging: tom.pilcher.reuters.com@reuters.net) Please double-click on the newslink: for cricket stories