CHITTAGONG Dec 10 Pakistan were 415 for four wickets in their first innings at the close on the second day of the first test against Bangladesh in Chittagong on Saturday.

Scores: Bangladesh 135 all out (Abdur Rehman 3-9, Saeed Ajmal 3-40) v Pakistan 415-4 (Mohammad Hafeez 143, Younus Khan 96 not out; Taufiq Umar 61)

