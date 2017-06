CHITTAGONG, Dec 11 Bangladesh were 134 for four wickets in their second innings at the close of the third day's play in the first test against Pakistan in Chittagong on Sunday. Scores: Bangladesh 135 all out & 134-4 v Pakistan 594-5 declared (Younis Khan 200 not out, Mohammad Hafeez 143, Asad Shafiq 104, Taufiq Umar 61) (Reporting by Azad Majumder; Editing by Peter Rutherford)